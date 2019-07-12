Pooja Batra ties the knot with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Nawab Shah in a secret wedding ceremony?

A few months ago people found out actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are madly in love, the two often can be seen sharing PDA online. The actor has even called her his soul mate in one of his posts on Instagram. While wishing her Eid Mubarak, he shared a heartfelt note calling her his one true mate.

However in the recent post Nawab shared it looks like the two took their relationship to the next level in a secret wedding ceremony. The couple had recently travelled to Kashmir for his sister’s wedding and now that they are back, he shared a boomerang in which Pooja can be seen wearing chooras.

Take a look: