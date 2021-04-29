Pooja Batra mourns the demise of husband Nawab Shah’s 38-year-old brother-in-law

Actress Pooja Batra, who married actor Nawab Shah in 2019, penned a heartfelt tribute to the latter’s brother-in-law Asim Beigh, who passed away recently.
Expressing shock over his untimely demise, Pooja wrote, “In complete shock after the passing of Nawab’s Brother-in-Law Asim Beigh (38yrs). Too young to go. God give strength to the family to bear his loss. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
Recently Nawab had informed that he was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid, I hv mild symptoms and Iv isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe… #stayhome #staysafe.”
Pooja, who is known for her roles in the 90s hits such as "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", "Nayak" and "Virasat" married Nawab Shah in 2019.
She was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.
