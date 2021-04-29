Pooja Batra mourns the demise of husband Nawab Shah’s 38-year-old brother-in-law

Recently Nawab had informed that he was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor wrote, “This morning I tested positive for Covid, I hv mild symptoms and Iv isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe… #stayhome #staysafe.”

Pooja, who is known for her roles in the 90s hits such as "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", "Nayak" and "Virasat" married Nawab Shah in 2019.

She was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.