Pooja Batra flaunts toned BIKINI body with husband Nawab Shah

Actress Pooja Batra had taken the film industry by surprise when she got married to actor Nawab Shah in a private ceremony in New Delhi in mid-July. The couple dated for five months before getting married.

Ever since they tied the knot, the couple has been giving their fans a sneak peek into their happily married life.

Now, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared a picture where he and his wife are seen posing in a swimming pool, wearing coordinated swimwear, while flaunting their toned bodies.

Sharing the picture, Nawab Shah wrote: “Sunday kay funday.” Pooja Batra reacted to the post by dropping several heart emojis. The comments section was flooded with compliments for the couple. Some fans even called Nawab Shah as the “Indian Hulk”.