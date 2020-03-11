Poo Slumming it? Kareena Kapoor Khan's budget-friendly 'star' mask costs only Rs 1000

After abstaining from social media, 'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan finally made her Instagram debut. Keeping up with her one-post-a-day trend, Bebo took to the photo-sharing app to share her skincare routine.
Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her 'star' mask. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Such a star... I mean the mask." Her sister Karisma also took to the comments section and wrote, "This mask!"
Well her 'star' mask is so affordable even you can get it!
The Begum of Bollywood's secret to glowing skin is GlamGlow's Cool Sheet, no-drip hydration mask. The moisturising mask contains a soothing hydrogel and is fortified with glycerin. Bebo's 'star' mask is budget-friendly and comes for $14 which is approximately Rs 1000.
On Wednesday, Kareena celebrated Holi with her family and even shared pictures on Instagram. On Holi 2020, Bebo took to the Gram to share pictures of herself and Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor shared a few pictures from her intimate Holi celebrations, with her family. She shared a video, that was a compilation of three sun-kissed pictures and wrote, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film - 'Angrezi Medium'. The Irrfan Khan starrer is releasing on March 20, 2020. It also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role and Kareena is playing a cop in the comdey drama.
She will also be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and multi-starer, 'Takht'.
