Pongal 2022: Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol cook 'Ven Pongal at home

On January 15 the country celebrates the harvest festival of Pongal, along with other festivals like Sakranti, Bihu and Uttarayan.

Also known as Thai Pongal, the 4-day long festivity grips the Southern states of the country.

On this festival, veteran actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to share pictures from her celebrations. The actress was seen in the kitchen, cooking 'Ven Pongal', a sweet dish with rice, while dressed in a beautiful powder pink saree. She captioned her photo, “Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home.”

Loading View on Instagram

'Dream Girl's' daughter Esha Deol also shared a video from her Pongal celebration at home. Following in her mother's footsteps, in the video, Esha was seen cooking Pongal at home with her kids and saying, “pongaloo pongal” as it completes cooking.

Along with the video on Instagram, she wrote, "As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together 'polgalo pongal' as it’s being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. stay blessed."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 film 'Shimla Mirchi'. Meanwhile, Esha appeared in the 2021 film 'Ek Duaa'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:19 PM IST