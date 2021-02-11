Politics or power? Priyanka Chopra on why she met PM Modi in 2017

Back in 2017, actress Priyanka Chopra was brutally trolled for her spontaneous meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.

The PM had taken some time out of his hectic schedule of bilateral talks and meetings to meet Chopra who was in the same hotel as him to for a special promotion of her film “Baywatch”.

The former Miss World, took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures with the prime minister.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic)," Priyanka captioned the photo.