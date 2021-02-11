Politics or power? Priyanka Chopra on why she met PM Modi in 2017

Back in 2017, actress Priyanka Chopra was brutally trolled for her spontaneous meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.
The PM had taken some time out of his hectic schedule of bilateral talks and meetings to meet Chopra who was in the same hotel as him to for a special promotion of her film “Baywatch”.
The former Miss World, took to Twitter and Instagram to share pictures with the prime minister.
"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic)," Priyanka captioned the photo.
However, Chopra was criticised on social media for “dressing inappropriately” to meet a national leader.
Fast forward to 2021, Priyanka who is busy giving interviews as a published author for her biography “Unfinished” told The Guardian, her motive behind meeting the PM back then.
PC was asked why did she meet PM Modi – “was it because she admired his politics, or because she thought such a powerful man could help her?”
Chopra said “Neither.”
“It was because he’s the prime minister of the country that I’m a citizen of. We just happened to be in the same hotel and I had met the prime minister previously at some social event and I had time in the morning and that was it. It was really very simple,” she added.
In 2018, Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas, and PM Modi was one of the attendees at their grand reception. He even went on to congratulated the couple on Instagram.
"Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life," PM Modi wrote.
Priyanka also took to social media thank the prime minister for his blessings.
"A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings."
Meanwhile, on work front, Priyanka who is basking in the success of her latest film ‘The White Tiger’, has earned a spot on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) longlist for its 2021 Awards.
"The White Tiger", directed by Ramin Bahrani, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.
Besides that, Priyanka recently completed work on "Text For You", is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has roles in Russo Brothers' "Citadel" and "The Matrix 4".