PM Narendra Modi lauds 'Coolie No. 1' team for making sets plastic-free

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is happy with the team of filmmaker David Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1" for opting for a plastic-free environment on the sets, after actor Varun Dhawan said only steel bottles were to be used on the sets.

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia," Varun had tweeted on September 1.

Replying to his tweet on Thursday, Modi said: "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic."