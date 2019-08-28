PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

This comes after Aamir supported Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic.

Modi also voiced hope that Aamir's encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well.

"Thank you, Aamir Khan, for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well," Modi tweeted.