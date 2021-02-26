PM Modi pens letter for Anupam Kher after reading 'Your Best Day Is Today'; actor expresses gratitude

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently published his memoir 'Your Best Day Is Today', on Friday took to social media to share a heartwarming letter he received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a picture of PM Modi's letter, Kher penned down a thank you note and expressed gratitude.

"Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful, generous and full of warmth letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. It really touched my heart! I feel honoured and humbled that you actually took the time out to go through my book. You are an amazingly inspirational leader!" he wrote.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor further added, "With you as our PM I am confident that India will be the #JagatGuru of the world very soon! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother, your biggest admirer sends her blessings! Thank you once again sir! Your letter is my treasure!"