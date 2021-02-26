PM Modi pens letter for Anupam Kher after reading 'Your Best Day Is Today'; actor expresses gratitude

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently published his memoir 'Your Best Day Is Today', on Friday took to social media to share a heartwarming letter he received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sharing a picture of PM Modi's letter, Kher penned down a thank you note and expressed gratitude.
"Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful, generous and full of warmth letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. It really touched my heart! I feel honoured and humbled that you actually took the time out to go through my book. You are an amazingly inspirational leader!" he wrote.
The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor further added, "With you as our PM I am confident that India will be the #JagatGuru of the world very soon! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother, your biggest admirer sends her blessings! Thank you once again sir! Your letter is my treasure!"
In the letter, PM Narendra Modi has heaped praises on the actor's memoir and written, "I was delighted to received your book 'Your Best Day Is Today!'. It is a timely book given the recent developments over the past year.
Right at the beginning of the book, I read that the title of the book is a phrase that your mother used to tell you every day as a child. The wisdom of your mother, Smt. Dulari Ji, in filling such positivity and spirit of purpose in her child each day has clearly paid off in your achievements.
It is clear that it was the same spirit that helped her as well as your family to overcome the moments of crisis that the pandemic brought into your lives."
The veteran actor recently launched his book titled 'Your Best Day is Today' in Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani were also present at the book launch.
The book launch event took place in The Connaught, which is located in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Kher's 'Your Best Day is Today' is a self-help motivational book that has received an overwhelming response since its launch.
On the work front, he will be next seen in 'Happy Birthday' and has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.
