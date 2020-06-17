PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi? Sonu Sood picks his favourite politician

Actor Sonu Sood was asked to choose between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a recent interview with Times Now.

However, 'migrant messiah' has confessed that he likes them both, but is a 'huge fan' of Modi.

“Both are my favourite, how political correct can I be on Frankly Speaking. I am a huge Modi fan. The way he connected with common man, it is really inspirational. He is a leader who went ahead for some revolutionary decisions in the country. He is the one I really look up to,” he said adding that he doesn't have any friends in political parties. However, his work for the migrant labourers garnered huge praises from many leaders.

"No. I don’t have any friends. I know. Sometimes you have gatherings where there are ministers also. I have been nice to everyone. Everyone appreciated and supported my efforts. Priyanka Gandhi was the first one to appreciate my efforts and said, well done Sonu. People from NCP, Mr. Deshmukh, said that I am doing pretty well. To be frank, I don’t know how the system functions but I know somewhere in their heart they know, that my intentions are right," he said.

Catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes, Sood brushed off allegations that he is interested in politics and says he is doing what he is "purely out of love".

"I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families," Sood told PTI.

He estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes in states such as Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely," Sood said.

