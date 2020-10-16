PM Modi biopic producer threatened over 'having a hand in Sushant's death', files complaint

As the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-released in theatres, after cinema halls opened door seven months post lockdown, the film’s co-producer received online threats for his alleged involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Amit B Wadhwani, co-producer of the PM Narendra Modi biopic filed a complaint after a Facebook user threatened him on a post related to the film's re-release.

An account which goes by the name ‘Optimistix Optimistix’ blamed “people like Wadhwani” for the actor’s demise, used abusive language for his family, and also made “unsavoury remarks” about his daughter.

Wadhwani told Mumbai Mirror that he doesn't even have a daughter. But it scarier since the user posted a picture of him with his 2-year-old son, stating that he had never posted that picture before.

In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, he said, "I have been active on social media and contributing as a thought leader in the industry. As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media, warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of the threat and including my family into this is disturbing for a law abiding citizen and business leader like me."

The complainant took screenshots of the same and submitted to the police.

The Chembur police registered an FIR against the person owning the said account. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister, was reportedly the "first film" to hit the theatres on October 15, once the COVID-19-induced restrictions on cinema halls and multiplexes are lifted.

‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic showcases the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.

The biopic is helmed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar.

In the movie, which was first released on May 24 last year, Oberoi plays the titular role of PM Modi, essaying as many as nine different looks. This is a first for the ‘Saathiya’ actor who has played a real-life character.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta and Zarina Wahab.

Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, the biopic showcases PM Modi's political journey.

