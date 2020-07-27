Plot Twist: Sonu Sood gave tractor to Andhra farmer who wasn't really poor, claims MPDO

In another heart-warming gesture, actor Sonu Sood provided a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh within hours after he learnt that the farmer was using his daughters for ploughing as he couldn't afford to rent bulls. However, the story has a plot twist.
As a video of the farmer's daughters ploughing the field by working like bulls with yoke on their shoulders went viral over social media, Sonu Sood promised Sunday morning that the family will get a tractor by evening.
True to his promise, the actor ensured that the tractor reached the farmer's family in Mahalrajuvari Palle village in Chittoor district.
He had tweeted on Saturday night that by Sunday morning the farmer will have a pair of oxen. "By tomorrow morning he will have a pair of oxen to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education," he had tweeted.
However, in the morning he tweeted: "This family doesn't deserve a pair of ox.. They deserve a tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed".
A video of a tomato farmer had gone viral on social media on Saturday, in which he was seen using his teenage daughter in place of bulls for ploughing.
According to reports, Veerathallu Nageswara Rao had no money to rent bulls for ploughing as he suffered huge losses during COVID-19 induced lockdown. He was forced to use his daughters Vennela (class 12) and Chandana (class X) in place of bulls while he was holding the blade for softening the earth and his wife Lalitha was spraying seeds.
Rao was originally running a tea stall at Madanapalle for about two decades. But the lockdown forced closure of the business. With hardly any money in hand, the family moved back to their native village to take up farming on their two acre land.
Sonu Sood's gesture won hearts as netizens heaped praise on him for acting like 'superman' to help the family.
Rao, his wife, and their two daughters reacted with disbelief when the local tractor dealer came to their village and delivered the tractor.
"I don't know how to thank him for this help. A day ago we did not have money to hire bulls and today he has made us owner of this tractor," said the farmer as his eyes welled up with tears of joy.
However, according to a report by The Hindu, KV Palle Mandal Parishad Development Officer S. Manohar Raju said that the family’s financial ordeal a reported by the media is absolutely false and that they volunteered to plough the field as a ‘sweet memory’ during their temporary stay at the village.
“The media reports that the family is impoverished and could not afford to engage oxen or a tractor to plough the field is absolutely false. The family voluntarily did it. I was informed that the family wanted to have the experience as a sweet memory. The family have confessed that they never expected the issue would take such a turn,” he said
