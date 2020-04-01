'Please make them your stylists': Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn into fashion critics in new video

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been quite on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer has been regularly sharing adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi. For the recent episode of Karan's quarantine diaries, Yash and Roohi turned into fashion critics and left netizens amused.

Karan, on Wednesday, a hilarious video where he was seen asking for his kids' fashion advices. While Roohi disapproved of his sartorial choices, Yash suggested that the director should wear 'simple clothes'. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.”