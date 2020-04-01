'Please make them your stylists': Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turn into fashion critics in new video

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been quite on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer has been regularly sharing adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi. For the recent episode of Karan's quarantine diaries, Yash and Roohi turned into fashion critics and left netizens amused.
Karan, on Wednesday, a hilarious video where he was seen asking for his kids' fashion advices. While Roohi disapproved of his sartorial choices, Yash suggested that the director should wear 'simple clothes'. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.”
Netizens agreed with sibling duo and insisted Karan to hire them as his stylist. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I agree with yash. Give us a simple look."
"Yash Tere bapu da wakhra swag ni!!!!," commented Angad Bedi.
Earlier this week, Johar had also shared another video of 'high tea' with daughter Roohi Johar and mom Hiroo Johar. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker had documented his conversation with mom and the 3-year-old daughter while enjoying some tea and snacks.
On the work front, the release of Karan Johar's 'Sooryavanshi' got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. After the lockdown, the filmmaker will start working on his multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.
