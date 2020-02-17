'Please get some fresh air': AR Rahman’s daughter hits back at Taslima Nasreen for trolling her over burqa

Barely a year after AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija clarified her stance on wearing a burqa, she has been dragged again by popular writer Taslima Nasreen.

Taslima in a tweet wrote that she feels suffocated when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa at events. She stated, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"

Khatija, took to Instagram posting a screenshot of the tweet, and shared her views on the same, and even gave Nasreen a befitting reply.

She wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it.”

“Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”, she added.