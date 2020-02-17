'Please get some fresh air': AR Rahman’s daughter hits back at Taslima Nasreen for trolling her over burqa

Barely a year after AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija clarified her stance on wearing a burqa, she has been dragged again by popular writer Taslima Nasreen.
Taslima in a tweet wrote that she feels suffocated when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa at events. She stated, "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!"
Khatija, took to Instagram posting a screenshot of the tweet, and shared her views on the same, and even gave Nasreen a befitting reply.
She wrote, "Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it.”
“Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”, she added.
Furthermore, Khatija expressed gratitude for the love and support she recieved from everyone, and also urged her followers to not hate on Taslima. She wrote, "I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve got once again. Thank you all. I request you all not to abuse or make any hate speech against Ms. Taslima. Lets strive to become a broad minded society in accepting the choices our fellow human beings make and also remember Ms. Taslima in our prayers and not judge her for the choices she’s made in life. Peace."
For those unversed, in 2019 music maestro AR Rahman and his daughter Khatija were at an event to celebrate the musical success of Slumdog Millionaire. However, Khatija's sartorial choice (burqa) became a talking point. For the record, she wore a saree with a veil, which rubbed a lot of people on the wrong side.
Back then Khatija addressed this on Facebook and wrote, "I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation #freedomofchoice."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)