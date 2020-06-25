'Please don’t watch it when I’m around': Swara Bhasker's adorable banter with dad over 'Rasbhari'

Swara Bhasker plays double-role in the series - an English teacher Shanu and a prostitute named Rasbhari. The series also stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Rashmi Agdekar, Chittaranjan Tripathy and Neelu Kohli and is a production of Applause Entertainment.

“Nand is amongst the rush of men who pursue Shanu, the new English teacher in Meerut. Upon his discovering her supposed alter-ego, the sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari, their relationship takes a new turn. A now matured Nand, takes up the responsibility of saving Shanu from the ongoing witch hunt by the women of the town initiated by his own mother, Pushpa,” reads the synopsis of the series.

The series has received negative reviews from the audiences with a mere 2.4 IMBD rating. "If -ve rating was available i would rated it the most negative.. Its waste of time .. Watched 2 episode BUT not even a single minute was worth watching. Had to fast fordward(sic)," read a review. "Worse Web Series offered by Prime Video.Never waste your time (sic)," said another reviewer on IMDB.