'Please don’t give me Godly status,' says Sonu Sood as a man worships him for his selfless work

Recently, the 'Happy new Year' actor announced that he is all set to pen his autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah.'

Penguin Random House India had earlier announced that the 'Dabangg' actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer.

"Delighted to announce that my book #IAmNoMessiah will be out in December. This is a story of my life, as much as it is of the thousands of migrant workers. @PenguinIndia @Meena_Iyer," read his tweet.

Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued.

He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.

'I Am No Messiah' will be released in December this year.

(With inputs from ANI)