'Please don’t give me Godly status,' says Sonu Sood as a man worships him for his selfless work

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been making headlines for his philanthropic work during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, recently helped a baby girl get a surgery. After the pictures of the baby and her parents were shared on Twitter, a user took to the micro-blogging site to share video, which showed the actor's picture kept beside a frame of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Do good deeds in silence. Prayers will speak for themselves !!"
Reacting to the heartwarming video, Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi: "Meree jagah yahaan nahin .. sirf aapke dilon mein honi chahiye."
Recently, the 'Happy new Year' actor announced that he is all set to pen his autobiography titled 'I Am No Messiah.'
Penguin Random House India had earlier announced that the 'Dabangg' actor will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer.
"Delighted to announce that my book #IAmNoMessiah will be out in December. This is a story of my life, as much as it is of the thousands of migrant workers. @PenguinIndia @Meena_Iyer," read his tweet.
Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued.
He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.
'I Am No Messiah' will be released in December this year.
(With inputs from ANI)