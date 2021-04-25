'Planes, cars crash, will you stop flying or driving?': Adnan Sami on 'wrong stories' about COVID-19 vaccine

Adnan Sami on Sunday took the Covid-19 vaccine. The singer took to social media to encourage netizens to get the jab, saying it is the only way to secure oneself amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a photograph of his vaccination process on Instagram, the singer wrote: "The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED...I got myself vaccinated. It's a very secured feeling... Go & DO IT!! Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for protection."