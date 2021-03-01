'Plain simple DISGUST': Taapsee Pannu on SC asking rape accused if he is willing to marry victim

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a 23-year-old man, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, whether he will marry the victim.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian asked advocate Anand Dilip Langde, representing the petitioner, "Will you marry her?"

The question has left social media users incensed and many have called the suggestion that she get married to a man she has accused of rape 'problematic'.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to react to a report about the same and wrote: "Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST !"