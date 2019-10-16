Piyush Goyal thanks 'Housefull 4' for promotion on wheels

This activity is a part of Indian Railways' 'Promotion on Wheels', which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film's cast on board for the film's promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

"I'm extremely delighted to hear about this great initiative by the government and Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited for this whole new experience," producer Sajid Nadiadwala of "Housefull 4" said.

Said Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, who have co-produced the film: "'Housefull 4' is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25."

Piyush Prakash Goyal the current minister of Railways and Commerce in the Government of India thanked Housefull 4 team and encouraged other filmmakers to use this idea of promotion on wheels.

''Railway’s Novel Idea of Promotion on Wheels: A special train will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on 16th-17th October, to promote the upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with the film’s team. I encourage more filmmakers to use this route to reach out to the masses,'' he tweeted.