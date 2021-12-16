'Pippa' release date out: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur's film to release in December 2022

This year's Vijay Diwas is extra special for all those excited about the Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Pippa'.

As India commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16th 1971, producers RSVP and Roy Kapur Films announced the release date of their upcoming film.

A true story of an entire family on the front lines, this epic war drama will hit theatres on December 9, 2022.

Team 'Pippa' has put out some captivating stills from the upcoming war drama to honour the heroes of the 1971 war.

In the stills, Ishaan can be seen commandeering an amphibious war tank ("Pippa"), which played a major role in the war.

Ishaan also shared the still on his Instagtram account and wrote, "Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far."

"We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war. 9th December, 2022. Mark the date," he added.

The action-packed movie is on its way to bringing a glorious chapter of history to the big screen, and the stills make us excited for what it has in store for viewers.

'Pippa' is currently filming across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar and Mumbai.

It is an adaptation of the book The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, that follows the story of the war veteran Brigadier Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron (essayed by Khatter) who fought in the war of 1971.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it is a first-of-its-kind action-packed war film that highlights the role of the magnificent Russian amphibious war tank, the PT-76, popularly and lovingly known as “Pippa”, in an epic tale of redemption, valour, victory…and family.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:51 AM IST