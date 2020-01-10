Pink sky, hot winter: Priyanka Chopra's Rs 1.2 lakh sexy slit dress is setting LA on fire

After bringing the world to a standstill with their Golden Globe 2020 red carpet moment, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were spotted in LA as they stepped out from a salon.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Los Angeles last night and the couple managed to grab some eyeballs yet again. The lovebirds were seen leaving Mèche hair salon and were clicked as they strutted towards their car. While 'national jiju' walked hand-in-hand with PeeCee, he couldn't match the hotness quotient. Priyanka was seen clad in a sexy shirt dress and it has left us ogling at her.
'The Sky is Pink' actress put LA's chilly winter to shame as she set the temperature rising soaring in a Versace shirt dress. Priyanka donned the Barocco rodeo print sleeveless dress and teamed it up with a single-breasted black blazer. The diva added oomph to her look by leaving a few buttons undone and wearing a bold red lip. The black pointy heels perfectly complimented the high slit dress.
Well, the sexy slit dress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for a casual salon visit comes for Rs. 1,20,000.
On the work front, Priyanka Choprawill be next seen in her first Netflix original, The White Tiger. The film also features Rajkummar Rao.
