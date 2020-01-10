Pink sky, hot winter: Priyanka Chopra's Rs 1.2 lakh sexy slit dress is setting LA on fire

'The Sky is Pink' actress put LA's chilly winter to shame as she set the temperature rising soaring in a Versace shirt dress. Priyanka donned the Barocco rodeo print sleeveless dress and teamed it up with a single-breasted black blazer. The diva added oomph to her look by leaving a few buttons undone and wearing a bold red lip. The black pointy heels perfectly complimented the high slit dress.

Well, the sexy slit dress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for a casual salon visit comes for Rs. 1,20,000.