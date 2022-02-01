Piku, Naina, or Leela? Deepika Padukone asks fans to pick a favorite character; check out Ranveer Singh's comment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to express his love for wife, actress Deepika Padukone. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their romance.

Ranveer often makes heads turn with his adorable and quirky comments on Deepika's social media posts.

Recently, the actress joined the 'That's Not My Name' trend. Celebs are using the trend to share the many 'names' they’ve been called throughout their careers.

Deepika also shared a video montage of her much-loved characters like Shanti Priya from 'Om Shanti Om', Naina from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Piku from 'Piku' and Alisha from the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

The video ends with a funny clip from Deepika's film 'Chennai Express'. and others.

Several fans took to the comments section to reveal their favourite character. However, comments from Ranveer, Deepika's sister Anisha and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda caught our attention.

"It’s a toughie," Ranveer wrote. On the other hand, Anisha overlooked all her sister's characters to say, "My fav = YOU."

Shweta picked Deepika's character Piku as her favourite.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat' among others. They were recently seen sharing screen space with each other in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'

Meanwhile, apart from 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Sidhant Chaturvedi, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

She also has the filmmaker’s ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:01 PM IST