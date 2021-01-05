'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar shares birthday wish for Deepika Padukone, advance wish for Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday wished Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on her birthday, and also shared advanced wishes for late Irrfan Khan in the same post. While Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday, January 7 will mark Irrfan's first birth anniversary since he passed away in April last year.

Sircar had directed Deepika and Irrfan in his 2015 superhit "Piku", also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

"Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan ( Behind the scene pic from Piku)," wrote Sircar, along with a behind-the-scenes still of the film.