Pictures of Deepika, Jacqueline, and Dia on MGNREGA online job cards

It is a common practice for social media users to keep their favourite actors as profile pictures instead of their own. It is either to maintain anonymity or catfish other users. However, things took a different turn offline when images of B-town divas were used on job cards of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) workers.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, scores of MGNREGA workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district have pictures of actors Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dia Mirza on their job cards.

The report further added that at least a dozen job cards accounting to a village Piparkheda Naka under Jhirnia tehsil had pictures of the female actors. It was discovered that the beneficiaries on the cards have male names. The matter came to light after government officials ordered a probe.

Meanwhile, villagers whose names are on the cards asserted that they were unemployed and had no such cards with them.

Chief executive officer (CEO), zila panchayat, Khargone Gaurav Benal told the daily that an inquiry has been initiated after complaints regarding the same surfaced. He said "action will be taken against the guilty if the inquiry committee reports irregularities.”

According to a report by Zoom TV, Jhirnia Janpad Panchayat CEO Mahendra Kumar Srivastava said that the beneficiaries who gave their statements to the investigating officers have received their wages.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act aims at enhancing the livelihood security of people in rural areas by guaranteeing 100 days of wage-employment in a financial year to a rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.