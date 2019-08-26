Picture shows Deepika Padukone's baby bump as she poses with husband Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Over the past few days following their "Hi Daddie, Hi Baby" Insta exchange, actress Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, have been giving new twists to fan speculations over whether the "Padmaavat" actress is expecting the star couple's first child, with a series of picture posts.

A photo posted on Instagram less than a week ago shows the couple standing next to each other. Ranveer is all suited in blue and Deepika, who generally wears figure-hugging clothes, sports a loose outfit with a pink dupatta.

"Looks like she is pregnant," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Looks very pregnant."