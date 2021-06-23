Pics: Step inside Shraddha Kapoor’s seaside home in Mumbai that comes with a breathtaking view

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently spending some quality time at her gorgeous abode that comes with a breathtaking view.
Recently, the actress posted a picture with her pet furry friend - a Lhasa Apso named Shylo and captioned it as "Monsoon snuggles."
However, what grabbed eyeballs was the picturesque background featuring a tantalizing frame of the sea, which seconds as Shraddha’s backyard.
Check out the pictures of Shraddha Kapoor’s aesthetic home below.
Meanwhile on work front, Shraddha has been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series ‘Nagin’, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
"It's an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen', and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience," said Shraddha.
Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.