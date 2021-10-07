Pics: Step Inside mom-to-be Freida Pinto’s LA bungalow with a touch of Indian heritage

Actress Frieda Pinto announced pregnancy with fiancé Cory Tran in June this year. As the couple got closer to welcome a new family member, they decided to revamp the interiors of their LA home.

Frieda collaborated with close friend, interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk to design the house.

Sharing the pictures, Frieda took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you @archdigest for coming over and hanging out! So glad we could share a slice of our home the wonderful @bobby and his team created for us.”

On the other hand, Bobby took to his page and wrote, “IT’S REVEAL DAY! I am so thrilled to finally unveil my newest design for my friends @FreidaPinto & @CoryT. After months of planning, virtual meetings and delays, I am pulling back the veil AND giving you a peek in the project which was just featured in @archdigest! Stop by my link in bio to take in all of the 1950’s Traditional charm, colour and character.”

The house features cane furniture, floral wallpapers, ample room for sunlight to brighten up the space naturally, and more.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freida announced her engagement in November 2019. She penned down a heartfelt note on Tran’s birthday, and shared it on Instagram with a reel of their pictures.

Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Cory, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues.

Earlier, she was in a relationship with her "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two called it quits in December 2014. She started dating Cory in 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:49 AM IST