Pics: In a first, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai abode Mannat remains vacant on his 55th birthday

The legendary star who kickstarted his career from television series before finally making his debut with 'Deewana' in 1992 has also completed a journey of 28 golden years in the film industry this year.

While he is popular mainly for his romantic roles in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and 'Mohabbatein, he is also known for playing a powerful antagonist onscreen, as seen in films like 'Darr', and 'Baazigar' and 'Don' to name a few.

The megastar has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

After a two-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.

Reportedly, he will star in ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and another untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.

Khan will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.

SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.