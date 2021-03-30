'Pichchu se akkha khulla': Netizens confused over Sara Ali Khan's backless blouse

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra for his latest collection, 'Nooraniyat'. The glimpses of the collection, which is being touted as ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun, was shared by the designer on Instagram.
One of the pictures shared by the studio's official handle shows Sara clad in a backless, icy-mint coloured lehenga. While she looks as stunning as ever, her blouse has left netizens scratching their heads.
Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "Munna Bhai MBBS after seeing this dress- yeh konsa dress pehna hai chinky ne, Pichchu se akha khulla."
"I don't know how this blouse is stick from front," commented another.
A comment read: "Wait what... How do you even get into that thing! It's stunning nonetheless."
For those confused, the blouse has a sheer back. However, the mesh is almost invisible in the picture.
Meanwhile, another video shared on the same page gives a clearer idea on how the actress is able to rock the blouse.
Check it out here:
The collection inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire.
Talking about the collection, Sara said, "The collection is so diverse, it's ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun. It felt great to play the bride of Manish Malhotra, especially when there is no bridegroom involved (giggles). I love Manish, his clothes, and his vibe. The soundtrack, it's so soulful and sits brilliantly with the collection. I personally loved two pieces; my favourite look of the season is either the wine silk lehenga with gold metallic thread or the black raw silk lehenga with antique gold embroidery.
On work front, she will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re".
