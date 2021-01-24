Pic from Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's Sangeet ceremony goes viral

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, arrived at the venue for his Sangeet on Saturday and a picture from the ceremony is currently going viral on the internet.

In the picture which has surfaced on social media, the 'Coolie No 1' actor is seen posing with his close friends and family members. The picture features Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, designer Manish Malhotra among others.

Varun is seen wearing an ethnic suit with a pair of sunglasses and the others are also seen donning traditional ensembles.

Check out the picture here: