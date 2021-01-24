Pic from Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's Sangeet ceremony goes viral

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, who is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, arrived at the venue for his Sangeet on Saturday and a picture from the ceremony is currently going viral on the internet.
In the picture which has surfaced on social media, the 'Coolie No 1' actor is seen posing with his close friends and family members. The picture features Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, designer Manish Malhotra among others.
Varun is seen wearing an ethnic suit with a pair of sunglasses and the others are also seen donning traditional ensembles.
Check out the picture here:
Meanwhile, the paparazzi have stationed outside the wedding venue at The Mansion House Resort, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.
On Sunday, ahead of the wedding ceremony, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and a Hindu priest were seen arriving at the venue in Alibaug.
"The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22," a source told PTI.
The Dhawans have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions will extend over three days, on January 22, 23 and 24, with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and colleagues.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts, had reportedly planned to get married last year but were forced to postpone their wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
As per reports, household and home staff's phones will be sealed while on premises. It's a strict order from the bride-to-be Natasha since she doesn't want their pictures to be leaked on social media.
There is a strict No Phone Policy in place for all the wedding functions. The wedding will take place at The Mansion House on January 24 followed by a reception on January 26.
(With inputs from IANS)
