'Photoshop aata toh main BJP mein hota': Varun Grover claps back at trolls with his freshly painted nails

Standup comedian and poet Varun Grover who penned down an 'anti-NRC anthem'- Kagaz nahi dikahayenge is making headlines once again. The 'Sacred Games' writer has hit back at trolls who mocked him for wearing nail paint.
Varun Grover broke gender norms by wearing shiny and colourful nail enamel, however, it didn't go down well with a few netizens. In a picture that Varun posted on his Instagram, he was seen posing with his adorable cat and his freshly manicured nails caught the internet's attention.
While women slid into his dms to compliment the nail art, a 'significant percentage of (mostly) men' didn't take it quite well.
A not so receptive user wrote, "Please tell me that’s not you yaar".
The writer who has been at the forefront protesting against the CAA and NRC, taking a dig at the ruling government wrote, "Itna achcha Photoshop aata toh main BJP mein hota yaar"
Hitting back at trolls, Varun in a series of stories on Instagram wrote, "Most people want to know why nail paint which tells me this is one of the final frontiers of masculinity. Long hair, ear-studs, sensitivity have all been accepted by men as unisex but nail-paint is still crossing a line. "
"And my reply to why is quite simple. Nail paint makes my hands look beautiful and colourful with minimum of effort. Am surprised why more people don’t wear it. Bonus: You get to smell the nail paint remover every ten days -if you are into that kinda thing. And am coming from the same world of conditioning as everyone here but now when I think about it. It feels bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on your nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous. I have had a couple of really ugly homophobic responses too about it but not sharing them here,” he wrote.
This isn't the first time Varun has flaunted his love for nail art. Earlier, the comedian had coloured his nails to support a young boy who was bullied in school for wearing lipstick.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)