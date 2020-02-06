'Photoshop aata toh main BJP mein hota': Varun Grover claps back at trolls with his freshly painted nails

Standup comedian and poet Varun Grover who penned down an 'anti-NRC anthem'- Kagaz nahi dikahayenge is making headlines once again. The 'Sacred Games' writer has hit back at trolls who mocked him for wearing nail paint.

Varun Grover broke gender norms by wearing shiny and colourful nail enamel, however, it didn't go down well with a few netizens. In a picture that Varun posted on his Instagram, he was seen posing with his adorable cat and his freshly manicured nails caught the internet's attention.