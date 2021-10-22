Photos: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple in Amritsar first time after marriage

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, visited Golden Temple in Amritsar recently.

Taking to Instagram, Yami dropped their first photos as a couple after their marriage earlier this year.

In one of the photos, the couple is seen smiling for the camera with the Golden Temple in the background. In another candid picture, Yami and Aditya had their backs towards the camera as they smiled while looking at each other.

Dressed in a pink dress, Yami looked gorgeous. She accessorised her outfit with traditional chooda while Adtiya sported white kurta-pyjama and a black Nehru jacket.

Take a look at their photos here:

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4. Talking about their private wedding in Himachal Pradesh, the actress had earlier said in an interview that it was beautiful and that’s exactly how they both wanted it to be. She revealed that it wasn't planned and they let the time take its own course.

Yami revealed that they wouldn’t have changed anything about the wedding even if there was no pandemic and they would’ve still wanted a quiet and personal ceremony with their families.

Yami had also said that they starting talking to each other during the promotion of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. While Aditya directed the film, Yami had played the role of an undercover RAW agent.

In an interview, Yami revealed that it was not love at first sight for actor her, but friendship with Aditya that bloomed into a bond that she will cherish for her entire life.

Opening up about her relationship with Aditya, Yami said that both of them are very private as individuals and they are not someone who likes to go out for outings, which is why they managed to keep their relationship a secret, despite living under the constant scanner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the forthcoming film 'Dasvi'. She is also set to headline 'Lost', the upcoming investigative drama to be directed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

