Photos: Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with 'dost' Malavika Mohanan

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday dropped an adorable picture wth his rumoured ex-girlfriend, actress Malavika Mohanan.

On his Instagram stories, Vicky first posted a picture of traditional food items served on a banana leaf. "Happy Onam," he wrote along with the photo.

He also thanked Malavika for the 'amazing' lunch.

In another photo, he can be seen posing with the actress. "Jaadu ki jhappi for my host and dost @malavikamohanan," he captioned the picture.

In mid-2019, there were rumours that suggested the Bollywood hunk and the leading South starlet were dating, however, the rumours later died down.

Reports had stated that the beauty and her hunky buddy have known each other for years and that Vicky is a frequent visitor especially to devour some delicious home-cooked meals.

Interestingly, of late there have been rumours about actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky's relationship and the rumours of their Roka ceremony surfaced once again earlier this week. However, later it was confirmed that the news about the Roka ceremony had no truth in it.

Last week, the two were spotted together at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

