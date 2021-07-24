Bollywood

Photos: Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Vaidya among others were spotted in the city

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Vaidya among others were spotted in the city on Saturday.

Saif Ali Khan also got papped as he stepped out of his home with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya was also spotted with them.

While Janhvi was spotted outside a gym in Bandra, her cousin Shanaya was spotted wearing a traditional Indian outfit with a matching mask.

Other celebs including Shibani Dandekar, Kirti Kulhari and Nupur Sanon posed for the paps.

Have a look at their pictures here:

Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shibani Dandekar
Shibani Dandekar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vatsal Seth
Vatsal Seth
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif Ali Khan and Tamiur Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Tamiur Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Taimur Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Inaaya Khemu
Inaaya Khemu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nupur Sanon
Nupur Sanon
Photo by Viral Bhayani

