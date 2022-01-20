PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan attends the funeral of his driver Manoj

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, paid his last respects to his driver Manoj, whose sudden demise has left the actor heartbroken.

Several pictures of Varun were doing rounds on social media in which he can be seen along with his brother Rohit, attending the last rites of "Manoj dada", who had worked for the Dhawan family for many years.

Advertisement

Earlier Varun took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in memory of Manoj.

"Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had you in my life Manoj dada," he wrote.

Advertisement

Alongside the emotional note, Varun shared an old video of him at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds where he acknowledged the efforts and love of his "Manoj dada".

Several industry colleagues of the actor, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, among others offered their condolences to Dhawan.

Manoj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. Reports suggested that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob Studio for an ad shoot and later complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital immediately by the actor's team, where he was declared dead.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in upcoming family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film, which boasts a powerful star cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

He will also be seen in 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas on November 25, 2022.

In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:06 AM IST