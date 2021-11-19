Photos: Tara Sutaria cuts birthday cake with Ahan Shetty amid 'Tadap' promotions

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria celebrated her 26th birthday with her 'Tadap' co-star Ahan Shetty on Friday.

Amid the promotions of her much-awaited film in Bandra, Tara cut the birthday cake in the presence of the media.

Dressed in a stunning one-shoulder mini dress, Tara looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for the shutterbugs. She left her tresses open and opted for minimalistic makeup.

Take a look at their photos here:

Tara, who rose to fame with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', has not been much of a fresh face to the camera.

Not many people know that Tara had started her television career as a child artist with Disney India's 'Big Bada Boom' and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' and 'Oye Jassie'.

She was later seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Tara is currently busy with the promotions of 'Tadap'. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is set to release theatrically on December 3. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:57 PM IST