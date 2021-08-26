Photos: Swara Bhasker shares a glimpse of griha pravesh ceremony at her 'new old house'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Thursday shared pictures of the 'griha pravesh' ceremony at her 'new old house' on social media.

Swara also revealed that she hadn't stayed at the house since 2019.

Swara bought the house in Mumbai in 2016 and in 2019, she thought it was time to redesign it and give it a completely new vibe. However since 2019, her house was being renovated and it is finally in 2021 she moves into her 'new old house.'

On Instagram, Swara shared pictures in which she can be seen sitting next to a pandit who performed the puja.

"The Gods have approved!" Swara wrote along with the photos.

Loading View on Instagram

In one of the photos, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress can be seen with a goofy expression on her face. "Feeling pious," she captioned another set of photos.

Check out the photos here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

In an interview with ETimes, Swara said that a seven-hour-long griha pravesh puja was held in her house.

She added that the remodelling of the house took so long because the work had come to a halt because of the lockdowns.

Swara, who made her debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Guzaarish', has acted in films such as 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Nil Battey Sannata' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

She was also impressive in web shows like 'Rasbhari', 'Flesh' and 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' last year.

Swara will next be seen in the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. The movie is reportedly a tale of friendship, challenged by engaging twists and turns.

The film had reportedly started production in Goa earlier this year but it was halted in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ Watch Video: Swara Bhasker trends again for comparing Hindutva to Taliban

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:12 PM IST