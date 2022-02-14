e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Photos: Suhana Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, were spotted in Mumbai
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

Sara was papped after a shoot in Mumbai’s Film City. She wore bright casuals featuring a tank top and denim pants. She layered up with a white shrug.

Yami, who recently impressed fans with the trailer of her upcoming film 'A Thursday', was also spotted in the city earlier today. She looked beautiful as ever in blue jeans and white t-shirt.

Jacqueline was papped by the shutterbugs in Versova. She opted for a blue co-ord set.

On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan got papped outside a clinic in Bandra. His son Aryan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Esha Deol

Esha Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
Advertisement