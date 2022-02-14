Photos: Suhana Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.
Sara was papped after a shoot in Mumbai’s Film City. She wore bright casuals featuring a tank top and denim pants. She layered up with a white shrug.
Yami, who recently impressed fans with the trailer of her upcoming film 'A Thursday', was also spotted in the city earlier today. She looked beautiful as ever in blue jeans and white t-shirt.
Jacqueline was papped by the shutterbugs in Versova. She opted for a blue co-ord set.
On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan got papped outside a clinic in Bandra. His son Aryan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning.
Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:
Yami Gautam | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jacqueline Fernandez | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Huma Qureshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suhana Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aryan Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Paresh Rawal | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Avneet Kaur | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sunny Leone | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Esha Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani
