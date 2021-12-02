Photos: Step inside Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's lavish Mumbai home

Bollywood producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor recently shared several photos of her lavish Mumbai home on Instagram.

Rhea recently featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, as a part of which she shared stunning pictures of a home that she rents with her husband Karan Boolani.

On the photo-sharing app, Rhea posted photos of her favourite corners of the house, including her master bedroom.

"The Kapoor’s and Boolani’s. The place @karanboolani and I rent together with our dog babies has made us better partners, better friends and has filled me with love, patience and gratitude," she captioned one of the photos in which she can be seen sitting with Karan.

Loading View on Instagram

In an interview with Vogue, Rhea said that they chose a neutral palette to make the house younger and fresher, wooded the marble floors and changed the mouldings from gold to white for old-school softness.

The refurbished wood floors, soothing beige and white hues, along with the wooden and cane accents, give it a clean and uncluttered aesthetic. Colours are layered through art, textiles and flowers. Candles are lit everywhere. And the guest bedroom has been turned into Kapoor’s dressing room.

Along with the photo of her bedroom, Rhea wrote, "The boy behind it all @rayvie The master bedroom is my favourite room in the house. Done in shades of grey, I wanted a haven for karan and I to disappear into to just be. Beautiful works by Manisha Parekh completed this room curated for me by @kaveeta.singh."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Take a look at some other photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Her husband, Karan Boolani, has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Rhea and Karan tied the knot in August 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:31 PM IST