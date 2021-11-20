PHOTOS: Step inside Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s fun-filled mehndi and sangeet ceremony

Bollywood actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, who have been dating for a long time, are now all set to seal their relationship with a wedding ceremony.

The duo will reportedly tie the knot on November 21.

On Friday, they held an intimate yet fun-filled mehndi and sangeet bash, which was attended by Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, and Alia Bhatt among others.

Check out their pictures below.

A few days ago, Anushka threw a star-studded bachelorette party, which was attended by Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, TV star Krystal D'Souza, and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Aly Goni.

Actor Vaani Kapoor was also present at the bash.

Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:59 AM IST