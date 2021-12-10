e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hoursAir Quality in Delhi remains at 'poor' category; Noida, Gurugram's AQI deteriorate
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:22 PM IST

Photos: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal spotted at wrap up party of 'Double XL'

Reportedly, Sonakshi and Huma will be seen as plus-sized women who fight against the bullies and body shamers
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi recently came together for the wrap up party of their upcoming film 'Double XL'.

The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The actors were spotted along with director Satramm Ramani, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, and writer-producer Mudassar Aziz recently.

Take a look at their photos here:

Advertisement

It was learnt earlier this year that the film went on floors in the UK and is expected to release in 2022.

According to media reports, the lead actors will be seen as plus-sized women who fight against the bullies and body shamers. Reports also suggest that the film will not be a preachy drama.

Meanwhile, both Sonakshi and Huma have an interesting lineup of projects ahead.

Sonakshi, who was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', has Reema Kagti’s web show, and director Aditya Sarpotdar’s 'Kakuda' in the pipeline. 'Kakuda' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Huma, on the other hand, garnered a lot of praise for her performance in 'Maharani'. She was also recently seen in 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar. She also has Vasan Bala’s 'Monica, O My Darling' in her kitty.

ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment about star kids losing out on films Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment about star kids losing out on films

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:22 PM IST
Advertisement