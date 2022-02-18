Photos: Sobhita Dhulipala gives a glimpse of her Sri Lanka vacation

One of the most talented actresses Sobhita Dhulipala has always amazed the audience with her phenomenal performances.

The audience has seen vibrant colors of Sobhita Dhulipala's performance in films and web series.

Recently, Sobhita shared some glimpses from her tour to Sri Lanka. In the photos, she seems to be in a jolly vacation mood.

Sobhita shared photos of having a drink in a coconut bowl and a video in which a regional singer can be seen dedicating a beautiful song to her.

Along with her post, the actress wrote, "There is a bird where my heart is and here in tropical Lanka, it has lost all manners."

Sobhita Dhulipala's performance in 2019 web series 'Made in Heaven' is much loved and the audience has seen her acting spectacle in yet another series 'Bard of Blood'. The actress has always marked her presence in every film she appeared in.

Recently, there were reports that she is a part of 'Night Manager' with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

