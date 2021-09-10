Photos: Simi Garewal attends screening of Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii'; Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others spotted in Mumbai

Actress and talk show host Simi Garewal on Friday attended the screening of actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii'. Ranaut's much-awaited magnum opus 'Thalaivii' released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on Friday.

'Thalaivii' around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana essays the titular role of late actor-turned-politician.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

On Friday, actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at his gym in Bandra. Malaika Arora was also snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Kriti Sanon, Ayush Sharma and Neha Dhupia were also papped in the city.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:09 PM IST