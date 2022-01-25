Photos: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks all things suave and classy for 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed the audience with his rugged and dapper look in the recently released trailer of his upcoming film, 'Gehraiyaan'.

The actor displays an equally appealing fashion sense off-screen, too.

A mix of dapper and sporty, Siddhant sported a suave look for the promotions of the film. The actor took to his social media to share some clicks of the same.

In the caption, he wrote, "Sit back, Vitamin C and Trend…#Gehraiyaan."

Siddhant kept it effortlessly chic in a white shirt, blue denim pants, and a jacket.

In 'Gehraiyaan', Siddhant will be seen in a brand new avatar as a performer, which is touted as a game changer for the actor.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:40 PM IST