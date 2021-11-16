Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Emraan Hashmi, Sara Ali Khan and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.
While some celebs were snapped at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work in the city.
Actress Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in blue jeans and a mustard yellow floral printed shirt. She took off her mask and posed for the shutterbugs.
Actors Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna and Emraan Hashmi were spotted outside their gyms on Tuesday morning.
Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office in Bandra. He wore a grey t-shirt and red pants.
Superstar Salman Khan was spotted with his 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as they stepped out to promote their much-awaited film.
On the other hand, actors Nora Fatehi and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and singer Akasa Singh were snapped at Mumbai airport.
Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:
Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Varun Dhawan and Mohit Suri | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun Rampal | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mahima Makwana | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Emraan Hashmi | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nupur Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Akasa Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Angad Bedi | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Divya Khosla Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)