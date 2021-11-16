Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Emraan Hashmi, Sara Ali Khan and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were snapped at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work in the city.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in blue jeans and a mustard yellow floral printed shirt. She took off her mask and posed for the shutterbugs.

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna and Emraan Hashmi were spotted outside their gyms on Tuesday morning.

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office in Bandra. He wore a grey t-shirt and red pants.

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted with his 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as they stepped out to promote their much-awaited film.

On the other hand, actors Nora Fatehi and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and singer Akasa Singh were snapped at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan and Mohit Suri | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun Rampal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mahima Makwana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nupur Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akasa Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Angad Bedi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Divya Khosla Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:27 PM IST