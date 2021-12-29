Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Asim Riaz, Emraan Hashmi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were snapped at Mumbai airport, others got papped in different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Ayushmann, who was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', was spotted at the airport in all-black casual attire. He wore a mask and removed it later to pose for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids Viaan and Samisha at the airport. She reportedly returned to Mumbai from Dehradun.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Shilpa Shetty with her kids Viaan and Samisha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Asim Riaz | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonnalli Seygall | Photo by Viral Bhayani

