Photos: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and other B-Town celebs snapped in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out for their professional and personal work.

While Rakul Preet, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde were spotted at Mumbai airport, actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Bandra.

On the other hand, actor Ajay Devgn was snapped on the location of a shoot in South Mumbai.

The new age Bunty Aur Babli AKA actors Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi are amping up the heat with their chemistry in the upcoming film. On Monday, YRF dropped a brand new song titled Luv Ju and the actors launched the song at a smashing event in the city.

Take a look at the photos of the celebrities here:

Ajay Devgn | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharvari and Siddhant | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharvari and Siddhant | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditi Rao Hydari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Ali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashami Desai | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:24 PM IST