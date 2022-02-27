Photos: Shibani Dandekar gets wedding date with Farhan Akhtar inked on her arm

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who recently took the plunge, are head-over-heels in love. From hosting a dreamy wedding to penning heartfelt notes for each other, the couple has done it all.

Now, Shibani has gone a step further to make her union with Farhan an unforgettable one. In the latest photos that she shared on Instagram, fans spotted that Shibani has gotten her wedding date inked on her forearm.

The tattoo reads XXI-II-XXII, which means 21-2-22 in roman numerals. Farhan and Shibani officially became husband and wife on February 21, after they hosted their civil wedding in Mumbai.

Reacting to the pictures, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who is also Farhan's cousin, commented on Shibani's post, "I think uv grown more beautiful after getting married."

Last year, Shibani had also tattooed Farhan's name on her neck.

While Farhan and Shibani registered their marriage on February 21, the wedding festivities had already begun a couple of days ago in Khandala.

The couple celebrated their mehendi and sangeet at a farmhouse in Khandala and read their vows on February 19 in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those present were Hrithik Roshan and his family, Farah Khan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Rhea Chakraborty.

After returning to Mumbai, the couple even threw a lavish party for their industry friends and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:46 PM IST