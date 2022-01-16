Photos: Shibani Dandekar gets a 'special' tattoo ahead of her rumoured wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Model-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar recently got a special tattoo inked and gave a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Shibani's tattoo featured birds on her arm. She called her tattoo ‘special’ and thanked her artist for creating a beautiful piece.

Tagging the artist, Shibani wrote, "You beautiful artist/human @saviodsilvafineartstudio thank you for this special piece and thank you for being you."

"Thank you for sharing this experience with me and for telling my story through your artistry," she wrote in another story.

Advertisement

In August 2021, on her birthday, she had gotten boyfriend, actor Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck. She had shared the same on her social media then.

Meanwhile, Shibani's wedding reports with Farhan are doing rounds on the internet. Reportedly, they have planned a lavish wedding in Mumbai in March 2022. However, they will keep it low-key due to the pandemic.

Farhan and Shibani never miss a chance to express their love for each other. They have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. They often treat their fans with loved-up photos on social media.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST