Photos: Shahid and Mira Kapoor give a sneak peek into their exotic beach vacation with kids Misha and Zain

Bollywood actor Shahid Kpaoor and his wife Mira Rajput have finally jetted off to the Maldives with their kids, Misha and Zain, for a family vacation.

Several pictures and videos of the power couple were shared on social media platforms as they left for their holiday.

Now, the mother of two has given a glimpse of their exotic vacation on Instagram and it is an absolute treat for her fans and followers.

Mira shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen dressed in a blue and yellow printed outfit. Mira looked gorgeous as ever as she showed off her tan in the photo. "Till the tan is flattering," she captioned the picture.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself where she is seen relaxing on a net trampoline over the water as watched the sunset.

Shahid also posted a video from the trip showing his fans a view of the beach with the bright blue ocean also in the frame. He wrote, "Footsteps in the sand…"

Shahid and Mira were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, on Wednesday. The Kapoor clan looked adorable as they walked towards the entrance of the airport together.

Shahid was seen wearing a grey tie-dye co-ord set, which he paired with a jacket and a fanny pack. The text on his jacket read: "No photography."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and DK's next digital outing after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit 'The Family Man'. it also features Raashi Khanna.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:11 PM IST